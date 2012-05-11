Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan winger Amos Roberts has retired from the game at the age of 31.

The former St George Illawarra, Penrith and Sydney Roosters player has suffered a two-year nightmare of knee injuries.

"This is really sad news for Amos and for the club," said Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan. "The decision for any player to retire due to injury is a very difficult one to make."

Roberts, whose four-year deal was to expire later this season, scored 27 tries in 55 appearances for Wigan.

Almost half of them came in an electric start to Wigan's Super League title season in 2010.

Playing mostly at full-back, prior to Sam Tomkins' switch from stand-off, Roberts' run came to an abrupt end when he was stretchered off in a 54-14 Easter Monday win over Wakefield, having collided with the post as he scored his 12th try in 10 matches.

He underwent several operations and made numerous attempts at a comeback. But, after consultation with specialists and the club's medical staff, he has taken the decision to hang up his boots and return home to Australia.

quote Rugby league has taken me to many great places and I have met some wonderful people

"It is sad to end my career in such a way," said Roberts. "Rugby league has been my life since I first started playing at six years old.

"It has taken me to many great places and I have met some wonderful people.

"I am happy with everything that I have achieved in my career and consider myself lucky to have played the game I love for so long."

Wigan coach Shaun Wane said: "For his career to end with injury is heart-breaking for him and his family.

"Mossy has been great for the club. He has worn the famous cherry and white jersey with pride and can look back with great satisfaction at his Wigan career."