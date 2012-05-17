London Broncos game at Gillingham an 'away day' - Powell

London Broncos coach Rob Powell says playing games away from the Twickenham Stoop erodes their home advantage.

The Super League side played at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road earlier this month and face Hull FC at Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium on Sunday.

He told BBC London 94.9: "It's an away day. It's good we take the game to new places but we have to travel the morning of the game.

"It takes away a bit of our advantage from a performance perspective."

Media playback is not supported on this device Clubb relishing Gillingham game

He added: "It's good we showcase ourselves in Kent, where there are good things going on with the Medway Dragons, but it is another away day."

The game in Gillingham will be the Broncos' second game to be staged away from their usual south-west London base.

A crowd of 2,844 saw Powell's side beaten by Bradford Bulls at Leyton Orient's ground over the May bank holiday weekend.

Broncos centre Tony Clubb, who hails from Gravesend, believes that playing a Super League game in his home county can win the sport new fans.

"I hope so," the 24-year-old told BBC Radio Kent. "I'm really looking forward to playing at Gillingham.

"They say rugby league is a northern sport but we've got the London Skolars and the Dragons.

"I hope it can inspire kids to come and play. It's a fast sport, high impact and an all-round great game to watch."