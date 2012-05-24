Hull KR captain Ben Galea reconsiders retirement plan

Hull KR skipper Ben Galea is reconsidering his plan to retire at the end of the season.

The Australian, 33, missed three months of the season with a knee injury but will lead the Robins out against rivals Hull FC at Magic Weekend on Saturday.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "I'm starting to feel like I want to play another year.

"If I do play on it'll only be for one more year and I'd really like it to be at Hull KR."

The forward, who moved to Craven Park from Wests Tigers in 2007, is keen for Rovers to take revenge for their 36-6 defeat at the KC Stadium in April.

"I've been here long enough to know what it means to the city and to the fans," he added.

"We played quite well in the first half but in the second they just blew us away. We let our fans down that day and we'll be looking to make amends for that.

"They're playing really well at the moment and we know we have our work cut out for us."

You can hear BBC Radio Humberside's build up to Saturday's derby on 95.9FM and online from 18:00 BST on Friday, 25 May.