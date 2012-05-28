York City Knights' Ramsden bemoans defensive lapses

York City Knights assistant coach Mick Ramsden felt defence let them down in their 42-18 defeat by Keighley.

The Knights let an 18-0 first half lead slip to lose the game and remain bottom of the Championship.

Ramsden told BBC Radio York: "It was a similar game to last week where we went pretty well in that first 25 minutes and scored two pretty good tries.

"But then we went away from it. That was the most disappointing thing. Our defence just started to fall apart."

Ramsden added: "It was a pretty poor show in the last 10 minutes of the first half and most of the second half, particularly in defence.

"We were losing the contact and losing the ruck and they were just offloading at will which was killing us really."

The Knights' next game is at home to Swinton on 10 June.

Ramsden said: "I'm sure there'll be a lot of work done next week on wrapping up the offload.

"We've just got to keep going and working hard."