Hull KR 22-24 Salford

Hull KR (12) 22

Tries: Mika, Green, Hall, Dobson Goals: Dobson 3

Salford (16) 24

Venue: Broughton, Williams, Gledhill, Moon Goal: Holdsworth

Salford beat Hull KR to move two points behind the Robins in Super League and keep their play-off hopes alive.

Early Jodie Broughton and Danny Williams tries gave the Reds the perfect start.

Ben Gledhill hit back after Constatine Mika and Blake Green's scores put the hosts back in contention.

Craig Hall got Rovers in front after the break before Williams and Joel Moon pushed Salford ahead and Michael Dobson's try could not rescue the game.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Hull KR coach Craig Sandercock:

"We were very lethargic and flat, which is very disappointing.

Media playback is not supported on this device Worst game of the season - Sanderock

"The only thing I can think of for my boys is that the last month has been very intense with massive matches.

"There were some very basic errors that you'd criticise an under-10s side for doing.

"We need to make sure those errors don't happen again. That's two weeks in a row that we haven't had the composure we needed on their line and turn over easy ball."

Salford coach Phil Veivers:

"It was an ugly game with so many knock-ons.

"And when it wasn't a knock-on it was the referee calling a forward pass.

"We made a lot more tack than they did and we hung in there.

"There were some outstanding contributions with Stephen Wild immense in defence."

SUNDAY'S LINE-UPS

Hull KR: McDonnell; Hall, Salter, Webster, Latus; Green, Dobson; Paea, J Hodgson, O'Hara, Mika, Horne, Murrell.

Replacements: Netherton, Withers, Taylor, Laithwaite.

Salford: Patten; Broughton, Gibson, Moon, Williams; Holdsworth, Sneyd; Jewitt, Howarth, Boyle, Ashurst, Anderson, Wild.

Replacements: James, Nero, Sidlow, Gledhill.

Attendance: 7,213

Referee: Steve Ganson (St Helens).