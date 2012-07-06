Hull KR confirm Ben Galea end of season exit

Hull KR have confirmed captain Ben Galea will leave Craven Park at the end of the 2012 season after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

The 33-year-old, who moved to Super League from NRL side West Tigers in 2008, is keen to extend his playing career after five years with Rovers.

"I am extremely disappointed that the club and I have not been able to reach an agreement," Galea said.

"I still feel a huge desire to play rugby league now and beyond 2012."

He added: "[It's] making me extremely reluctant to hang up the boots."

Galea career stats Appearances: 105 in Super League

Tries: 29 in Super League

Honours: 2005 NRL Grand Final winner

So far this season the former NRL Grand Final winner has made ten league appearances for Craig Sandercock's side, scoring two tries, and was among the call-ups to the Exiles squad for the 2012 International Origin series.

With Rovers in the hunt for a play-off spot, there is still much to play for over the next three months.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the past five seasons at Hull KR and will be sad to leave," Galea continued.

"I would like to thank my team-mates, the club and the supporters for making my time at Hull KR the fantastic experience it has been.

"I will continue to wear the red and white jersey with pride and give my best until the final whistle blows."