Huddersfield Giants coach Paul Anderson questions effort

Huddersfield Giants coach Paul Anderson has questioned the commitment and effort of some of his players.

Anderson's side are on a horrendous run of form that has seen them lose 10 of their last 11 games in league and cup.

Huddersfield's disastrous run 29 July - St Helens 46-12 Huddersfield

22 July - Huddersfield 14-35 Wakefield

14-35 Wakefield 15 July - Huddersfield 6-33 Warrington (Challenge Cup semi-final)

6-33 Warrington (Challenge Cup semi-final) 7 July - Castleford 52-6 Huddersfield

1 July - Hull FC 28-24 Huddersfield

24 June - Huddersfield 46-10 London

46-10 London 11 June - Huddersfield 26-44 Hull KR

26-44 Hull KR 3 June - Widnes 26-22 Huddersfield

27 May - Huddersfield 34-38 Salford

34-38 Salford 18 May - Huddersfield 12-32 Wigan

12-32 Wigan 5 May - Catalans 27-20 Huddersfield

"I thought we gave in last week," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"There's some fundamental things that went on last week that were laughable, some of our attention to detail was pathetic, it was as if they'd never been coached."

He added: "You can say we're in a dark place at the moment but what we have to do is get the right effort. I could not say that all 17 of our players tried their hardest last week."

The Giants were beaten 46-12 at St Helens last week and have slipped from Super League's top spot in May to seventh in the table with just five games to go.

Following the defeat by Warrington in the Challenge Cup semi-final, outgoing coach Nathan Brown was sacked and replaced by Anderson but his arrival has failed to halt the slide so far, as they have lost their first two matches under his charge.

Despite their poor run of results, Anderson remains hopeful they can turn things round in time to secure a Super League play-off place.

"I'm confident in this group of players. If they apply themselves correctly then they can challenge," he continued.

"We need to focus on the here and now, it doesn't matter what's gone before. We need to get more consistent in small parts of the game because then the bigger things look after themselves.

Huddersfield take on Catalan Dragons on Sunday, looking for a first win since their victory over bottom side London Broncos on 24 June.