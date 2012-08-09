Bradford Bulls: RFL sets new deadline for offers

The Rugby Football League has set a deadline of 17:00 BST on Friday for any further unconditional offers for the Bradford Bulls to be received.

Administrator Brendan Guilfoyle said there could be up to five interested parties, but has also confirmed the ABC consortium has "reluctantly withdrawn".

He has already received unconditional offers from Super League Europe and an as yet un-named bidder.

It has been suggested Bradford City FC is behind the second offer.

Both approaches have been submitted to the Rugby Football League, which has responded with a statement confirming it was "in dialogue with the administrator and a prospective purchaser".

The statement continued: "The RFL board of directors considered an unconditional offer for the club at a meeting yesterday [Wednesday] and has been made aware of further interest in purchasing the Super League club.

"The new offer came less than 48 hours after the other Super League clubs submitted their own innovative offer to purchase Bradford Bulls from the administrator, a move which has precipitated fresh interest in acquiring one of Rugby League's most famous clubs."

RFL director of standards and licensing Blake Solly said: "It is clear that the decisive and bold actions of Super League (Europe) Ltd have prompted this latest interest.

"The Super League clubs' view that Bradford Bulls are an attractive proposition to would-be buyers has been re-affirmed and we remain cautiously optimistic that the club can find suitable new owners in the near future.

"We have also been contacted by other parties and, as you would expect, these groups will also be given the opportunity to set out their vision for Rugby League in Bradford.

"The Board continues to be receptive to unconditional offers and is keen to bring to an end the uncertainty surrounding the future of Bradford Bulls and the wider sport.

"With that in mind, the board has asked that all interested parties submit their expressions of interest by 17:00 BST on Friday August 10."

The ABC consortium had previously submitted two conditional bids for the Bulls in July but both were rejected by the RFL.

Bradford Bulls entered administration on 26 June and Guilfoyle originally set an initial 10-day period to save the club from "extinction".