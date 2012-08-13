Paul Aiton extends Wakefield Trinity Wildcats contract

Wakefield hooker Paul Aiton has signed a two-year extension with the Super League side.

The 27-year-old Papua New Guinea captain has made 20 appearances for the Wildcats this season but looks set to miss the rest of the campaign because of a facial injury.

"He's been great performer for us this year," Wakefield boss Richard Agar told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He came to us on a drastically reduced contract and he's been a real bargain."

Aiton joined the Wildcats on a two-year deal from NRL side Cronulla Sharks in the off-season and is now contracted to the club until 2015.

The Wildcats beat St Helens on Sunday to notch their fourth successive win and keep their play-off hopes alive.