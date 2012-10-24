Castleford Tigers stand-off Rangi Chase set to stay at club

Castleford Tigers have announced that stand-off Rangi Chase is set to remain with the club after a deal to join NRL side St George Illawarra fell through.

The 26-year-old England international joined the Tigers in 2008 and extended his contract last year.

Chief executive Steve Ferres told BBC Radio Leeds: "This is a great result for both the player and the club.

When he is on top of his form he is the best player in the game Steve Ferres Castleford chief executive

"I spoke with him this morning and he's is happy to stay with Castleford and we're happy to have him on board."

Ferres added: "There's been a lot of speculation and that's been difficult for all parties to deal with.

"We were looking at options for if Rangi left but I'm excited about him staying because he is a brilliant talent. When he is on top of his form he is the best player in the game."

Injury has ruled the New Zealand-born player out of England's match against Wales on Saturday.

After being named Super League's top performer in the 2011 season, Chase endured a difficult 2012 campaign.

He was banned for three games by the Rugby Football League for breaking Featherstone player Tangi Ropati's jaw in April before being suspended by the club for an off-the-field incident in June as Castleford finished 13th in the table.