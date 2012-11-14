Hull FC prop Mike Burnett announces retirement

Hull FC prop Mike Burnett has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 24.

Burnett missed the whole of last season after having his appendix removed and suffering two prolapsed discs in his lower back.

He told the club website: "I spoke to the specialist last week and he told me that's it.

"The injury's really interfering with my everyday life, I'm struggling to do normal things let alone start rehab."

Burnett added: "It's pretty bad at the moment, but I'm staying in close contact with the medical staff at Hull FC and hopefully over the next year or so I'll start to see some signs of improvement.

"I'm not sure whether I'll stay involved in the sport or look for something outside of rugby league yet but I'm a big believer in that as one door closes, another one opens."

He spent the 2011 season on loan with London Broncos (then Harlequins RL) and made a total of 55 Super League appearances in his career.