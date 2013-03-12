Hull FC: Kirk Yeaman ruled out with broken thumb

Hull FC will be without centre Kirk Yeaman for six weeks because he requires surgery on a broken thumb.

The England international, 29, suffered the injury in Friday's thumping 52-0 win over Castleford.

I think both Ben Crooks and Jason Crookes are in the frame to step in. Peter Gentle is in a good position where he's got a couple of guys who could come in Shaun McRae

Director of rugby Shaun McRae told BBC Radio Humberside: "He will have surgery early next week and he'll probably be out for six weeks.

"It's a huge blow for Kirk and the team but it is part and parcel of the game we're in."

He added: "Kirk has had his run of injuries but we've been told by the surgeon there shouldn't be any complications.

"You have to have your buffers for injury and that is why you have a squad. Through Kirk's misfortune someone else will get an opportunity.

"I think both Ben Crooks and Jason Crookes are in the frame to step in. [Head coach] Peter Gentle is in a good position where he's got a couple of guys who could come in."

The Black and Whites, who travel to current league leaders Huddersfield on Saturday, have had a mixed start to the 2013 Super League season with just two wins from their opening six matches.