Wakefield v Leeds Super League game postponed
-
- From the section Rugby League
Wakefield's rearranged Super League clash against Leeds has been postponed for a second time because of snow.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday night but heavy snow forced it to be put back to Sunday.
However, a statement on the Rhinos website said: "Despite an outstanding effort to clear the pitch, the conditions around the ground have been deemed too unsafe for spectators."
A new date for the rearranged game is yet to be decided.