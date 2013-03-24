Wakefield v Leeds Super League game postponed

Wakefield's rearranged Super League clash against Leeds has been postponed for a second time because of snow.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday night but heavy snow forced it to be put back to Sunday.

However, a statement on the Rhinos website said: "Despite an outstanding effort to clear the pitch, the conditions around the ground have been deemed too unsafe for spectators."

A new date for the rearranged game is yet to be decided.