Super League: London Broncos 6-64 Wigan Warriors

London Broncos (0) 6

Try: Dorn Goal: Witt

Wigan Warriors (38) 64

Tries: Charnley 3, Richards 3, Tomkins 3, Williams, Flower, Powell Goals: Richards 8

Josh Charnley, Pat Richards and Sam Tomkins all scored hat-tricks as Wigan Warriors hammered London Broncos.

The visitors produced a dominant first-half display, with Richards crossing three times and Tomkins scoring two solo tries to go in 38-0 ahead.

Charnley and Tomkins completed their hat-tricks after the break, while Ben Flower, Sam Powell and debutant George Williams got in on the act.

Luke Dorn scored a consolation touchdown for the Broncos.

The result was the Broncos' biggest defeat of the season and also Wigan's largest win over the London outfit since their 64-8 triumph at the DW Stadium in 2004.

Wigan were faultless and clinical during an opening period at the Twickenham Stoop in which they ran in seven tries.

Winger Charnley opened the scoring after six minutes when he latched onto a knock-on by Kieran Dawson following a high kick by Sean O'Loughlin.

Richards then crossed over twice in quick succession, firstly being released after good work on the left by George Williams and Iain Thornley and then touching down in the corner following superb handling in the backs.

Warriors full-back Tomkins, Super League's Man of Steel in 2012, then added a brace either side of Richards completing his hat-trick - his first one of the tries of the season as he caught a penalty kick to touch from Broncos stand-off Michael Witt outside the field of play, with his toes in-field, and then embarked on an 80-metre solo run to score.

His second was created from Wigan's own try line, with the 24-year-old combining with Charnley for another length-of-the-field score.

Williams, making his Super League debut, scored another individual try before the break and the second period looked set to follow a similar pattern as Ben Flower dived over from close range.

Broncos pulled a try back when Dorn went over in the corner after latching onto a kick from Craig Gower, but Wigan underlined their superiority with another individual effort from Tomkins.

Charnley scored twice to complete his hat-trick, the second after gathering a cross-kick from Williams, before Tomkins broke through the Broncos defence to feed stand-off Sam Powell, who completed the rout.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

London Broncos head coach Tony Rea told BBC London 94.9:

"Wigan are the benchmark, top of the league and playing well.

"We lost our hooker early on and didn't have any others, which is key to the modern game. Some players stepped up and there are cards marked on the ones that didn't.

"We did some basic things really poorly and, like most vultures, Wigan took every little opportunity which came their way.

"Sam Tomkins is a wonderful talent. He does all the tough stuff well and the minute you give him an angle, he goes through. Everybody should be learning from him.

"We will come out of it wiser and smarter and have our day again soon."

Wigan head coach Shaun Wane:

"What can you say? Sam is a total one-off.

"He really is a class act. His competitive nature in training and on the pitch is a joy to see.

"His individual try he scored today was one of the best I have ever seen. I just wish we had more players who had that attitude.

"For us to come here today and put on a performance like that leaves me ecstatic. Our attack was really crisp and I thought our concentration levels throughout were fantastic."

SATURDAY'S LINE-UPS

London Broncos: Dorn, Hurst, Howell, Mendeika, Dixon, Witt, Gower, Cook, Fisher, Krasniqi, Rodney, Grady, Bailey.

Replacements: Bryant, Wheeldon, Dollapi, Lovell.

Wigan Warriors: Sam Tomkins, Charnley, Hughes, Thornley, Richards, Powell, Willams, Mossop, McIlorum, Flower, Hansen, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Subs: Lauaki, Tuson, Crosby, Logan Tomkins.

Referee: Thierry Alibert (RFL).

Attendance: 3,594.