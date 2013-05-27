Catalans Dragons: Louis Anderson ruled out for season with injury

Catalan Dragons loose forward Louis Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury at Magic Weekend.

The 27-year-old New Zealander tore his Achilles tendon in Saturday's 46-18 win over London Broncos - and MRI scans have confirmed that he needs surgery.

Anderson is the third Catalans player facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Jason Baitieri (knee) is also out for the season and Brent Webb (back) is unlikely to figure again.

Added to that, utility forward Olivier Elima will be unavailable until August after rupturing a bicep tendon.