Barrow Raiders complete signing of full-back Ian Mort

Ian Mort with 2011 Championship One player of the season award

Championship Barrow have signed former Leigh and Swinton full-back Ian Mort.

The 25-year-old goal-kicker has agreed a one-year deal and returns to England after a season with Australian lower league side Dapto Canaries.

Prior to moving down under, Mort scored 25 tries and kicked 119 goals to help Swinton win Championship One in 2011.

It his second stint in Cumbria after a loan spell with Whitehaven in 2010 and he is new Raiders coach Anthony Murray's first signing.

Murray replaced Darren Holt as boss earlier this month.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story