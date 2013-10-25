Workington: Callum Rowlandson swaps codes to sign deal

Workington have signed 6ft 8ins, 21 stone forward Callum Rowlandson after a spell playing rugby union.

The 22-year-old had appeared for Carlisle and Whitehaven RFC before briefly turning out for local amateur rugby league side Egremont Rangers.

It is the second time he has crossed codes having previously had a stint in rugby league with Whitehaven in 2011.

"I've played both codes and now I'm being given another chance in league, it's down to me to take it," he said.