Sam Burgess says he'll try to keep his shorts on when England take on New Zealand in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The forward, who gave his shorts to a grateful fan after the 34-6 quarter-final win over France, says England "have to believe" if they are to make it to the final.

You can watch England v New Zealand on Saturday 23 November from 12:30 GMT on BBC One/HD and this website, or listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.