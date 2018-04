Hull KR winger David Hodgson could be out for up to three months with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury in his side's Super League defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

"Dave has a high grade two MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury which basically means he faces 12 weeks out," coach Craig Sandercock said.

"We felt that Dave was really on his game and some of his reads in defence last weekend were outstanding."