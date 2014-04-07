Leeds Rhinos hooker Paul Aiton ruled out for three months

Leeds Rhinos hooker Paul Aiton has been ruled out for three months as he undergoes a course of medication.

Aiton has been ruled out for the last two weeks with an unnamed condition.

The 28-year-old joined the Rhinos from Wakefield in November.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "Paul is desperately disappointed because he feels fit and healthy, but after tests and consultation with a specialist he has been advised that he needs a course of medication."