Salford Red Devils: Michael Platt signs for remainder of season

Versatile back Michael Platt has joined Salford Red Devils for the remainder of the season after a successful trial.

The 30-year-old, who began his career at Salford, played alongside coach Iestyn Harris at Bradford.

Ireland international Platt left the Bulls at the end of last season and started 2014 at North Wales Crusaders.

"There is such a great feeling about what is happening around the place and I am delighted to be part of what is going on," Platt told the club website.

Harris added: "I have good first-hand knowledge of all of his attributes. He has an excellent Super League pedigree.

"He is going to provide us with excellent cover in the back positions right across the squad and we are looking forward to him joining up with the rest of the squad."