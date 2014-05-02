Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bradford Bulls have signed Huddersfield Giants prop Antonio Kaufusi on a one-month loan deal.

The 29-year-old goes straight into the Bulls squad for Sunday's home match against Warrington.

"We are absolutely delighted to have someone of Antonio's ability on board," said head coach Francis Cummins.

"He is an exceptional talent, who packs plenty of power and presence and we are sure he will make a huge impact during his time here."