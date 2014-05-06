Hull KR prop James Green has signed a new two-year deal.

The 23-year-old has made 10 league appearances for the Robins so far this season and scored his first try in the defeat by Castleford in February.

"I'm really pleased to have my future sorted so I can just concentrate on my rugby," he told the club's website.

"The aim is to play as many games as possible over the next couple of years and, of course, it's every player's dream to play for their country."