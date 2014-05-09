BBC Sport - Super League: Kallum Watkins scores superb try for Leeds Rhinos

Watkins finishes superb Rhinos try

Kallum Watkins finishes off one of two tries he scored to help Leeds Rhinos secure a seventh successive victory beating Castleford 22-14 at Wheldon Road.

Victory takes Leeds three points clear of St Helens at the top of Super League with Saints away to Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

You can see all this week's tries on the Super League show Monday at 23:25 BST on BBC One in the North of England, and Tuesday lunchtime at 13:00 BST on BBC Two nationally.

You can also watch the Super League Show on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watkins finishes superb Rhinos try

Video

'I want to be like Mo Salah'

  • From the section News
Video

Bronze wins BBC Women's Footballer award

Video

Manchester 'miracle lad' vows to play rugby

  • From the section News
Video

'When you go down on that Glasgow pitch, you just burn up'

Video

Gustard has 'a lot to thank Eddie Jones for'

Video

'England recall is like another debut'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Red Star Belgrade bus catches fire during title parade

Video

'Madrid experience important, but it's not everything'

Top Stories