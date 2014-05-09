Kallum Watkins finishes off one of two tries he scored to help Leeds Rhinos secure a seventh successive victory beating Castleford 22-14 at Wheldon Road.

Victory takes Leeds three points clear of St Helens at the top of Super League with Saints away to Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

You can see all this week's tries on the Super League show Monday at 23:25 BST on BBC One in the North of England, and Tuesday lunchtime at 13:00 BST on BBC Two nationally.

You can also watch the Super League Show on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.