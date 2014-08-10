Challenge Cup: Widnes Vikings 6-28 Castleford Tigers

Widnes (0) 6 Tries: Owen Goals: Owens Castleford (14) 28 Tries: Finn, Clark, Dixon, Ellis, Webster Goals: Sneyd 4

Castleford Tigers blew Widnes Vikings away in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Leigh to book their first visit to Wembley Stadium in 22 years.

The victory, which sets up an all-West Yorkshire final against Leeds Rhinos, came on the back of first-half Liam Finn, Daryl Clark and Kirk Dixon tries.

Daryl Powell's side built on their 14-0 interval lead when Jamie Ellis and Jake Webster crossed after the break.

Widnes avoided being held scoreless through Jack Owens' late try out wide.

Police and stewards were forced to intervene when spectators from the Widnes section entered the playing area after the final whistle and confronted Castleford supporters as they celebrated at the opposite end.

Castleford's Craig Huby was taken to hospital after he suffered a dislocated elbow during the game, but their success ensured two West Yorkshire sides will meet at Wembley for the first time since 1973's encounter between Bradford Northern and Featherstone.

It will also be the first all-Yorkshire final at the national stadium since 1986 - the last time the Tigers won the trophy.

Widnes were left to concentrate on their play-off hopes after losing their first semi-final in 18 years.

The soggy conditions did not dampen the enthusiasm of the two sets of fans packed into a sold-out Leigh Sports Village, nor spoil the intensity of a tie played at breakneck speed.

Cas took the lead when Daryl Clark's break punched a hole in the Widnes line and the supporting Finn sprinted half the length of the field to score under the posts.

Tigers half-back Finn won the battle with opposite number Kevin Brown, as his kicking game caused Widnes numerous problems.

Luke Dorn (left) lost 70-0 with London at this stage last season but was man of the match for Cas in 2014

Clark spun his way through the tackle after a loop-around play to add a second try inside nine minutes, and the video referee spared Widnes further torment when a Dixon try was ruled out.

Despite the loss of Huby, Powell's side eventually added the third try when Dixon finished off with slick hands on the right.

Castleford picked up where they left off after half-time when Jamie Ellis' dummy-half scoot took him over.

Denis Betts' Widnes struggled to respond and when they did find themselves in a threatening position, Castleford's defence was equal to it.

Marc Sneyd's goal edged the Tigers further ahead before desperate defence held up Stefan Marsh to deny Widnes at the other end of the field.

Any lingering doubts regarding Cas' progress were dispelled by Jake Webster, who finished off a flowing move, and Owens' score for the Vikings was a mere consolation.

Sunday's line-ups

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury; Flynn, Dean, Marsh, Owens; Brown, Mellor; Gerrard, Clarke, Kavanagh, Galea, Tickle, Cahill.

Replacements: Allen, O'Carroll, White, Isa.

Castleford: Dorn; Dixon, Webster, Shenton, Clare; Sneyd, Finn; Lynch, Clark, Huby, Holmes, Mariano, Massey.

Replacements: Wheeldon, Ellis, Jewitt, Carvell.

Referee: Richard Silverwood (England)