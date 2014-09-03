Matt Diskin: Bradford Bulls' former Great Britain hooker to retire

Diskin has not featured for the Bulls since 6 July

Bradford Bulls hooker Matt Diskin is to retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former Leeds Rhinos man has made 364 appearances in his career since making his debut in 2001.

During his time at Headingley he helped the Rhinos to four Grand Final wins and represented Great Britain before joining the Bulls for the 2011 season.

"I've had a career at something I would have done for free and I am extremely proud of that," he told the club website.

"This is all I have known and it is not a decision I have taken lightly but my body is not doing what I want it to anymore.

"I have achieved things that you can only dream of as a child."