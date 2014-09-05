Rhys Lovegrove: London Broncos sign Hull KR forward

Lovegrove is a former Australian Schoolboys international

Relegated London Broncos have signed Hull KR back-row forward Rhys Lovegrove on a two-year deal from the start of the 2015 season.

The 27-year-old has been released from the last year of his contract with Rovers in order to move to the capital.

Sydney-born Lovegrove has made over 160 appearances since joining Hull KR from NRL side St George Illawarra in 2007.

"Rhys is a great addition and shows the calibre of player we are attracting," Broncos coach Joey Grima said.