Super League: Wigan Warriors 24-20 Warrington Wolves

Josh Charnley has played more than 100 games for Wigan

Wigan Warriors (4) 24 Tries: Burgess 2, Charnley 2, Green Goals: Smith 2 Warrington Wolves (18) 20 Tries: J Monaghan 2, Myler Goals: Ratchford 4

Wigan produced a brilliant second-half comeback to wipe out an 18-4 half-time deficit and boost their hopes of finishing second in Super League.

Wolves seemed set to repeat their win at St Helens last Thursday, when they triumphed after conceding an early try.

Two tries from Joel Monaghan and one from Richie Myler, all converted by Stefan Ratchford, put Wolves in charge.

But a Josh Charnley double and tries from Joe Burgess and Blake Green earned Wigan a thrilling victory.

The win sees Wigan leapfrog Castleford into second place, with the Tigers facing Catalan Dragons in their final game of the regular season on Saturday.

Burgess gave the Warriors the perfect start with a try in the corner, but Matty Smith missed the conversion.

End of Super League season The regular season ends with two matches on Friday, three on Saturday and one on Sunday The top eight clubs in the table take part in the play-offs, which start on 18 September The winning team from the first week of play-offs with the highest league placing at the end of the regular season will select their semi-final opponents from the two lowest-ranked winners in the second week The Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on 11 October

Warrington worked their way back into the match, and three tries in 14 minutes in the run-up to half-time turned things their way.

Chris Bridge set up Monaghan for his 27th try of the season in the 26th minute of his 100th Super League appearance.

And nine minutes later Myler went over underneath the posts, although he had seemed to lose possession in the build-up.

Just before the hooter sounded, Monaghan scored his second to leave the visitors on top at the interval.

Burgess scored his 17th try of the season four minutes after the break to give Wigan hope, and eight minutes later Charnley chased his own kick and ran on to score.

Smith missed both conversions, and Warrington increased their lead with a Ratchford penalty.

But Charnley then ran half the length of the field after intercepting a Michael Monaghan pass, and Smith found his range to put Wigan within two points of the visitors.

Green put the Warriors ahead, and Smith kicked between the posts again to see the hosts home.

Warrington's James Laithwaite was stretchered off after lengthy treatment near the end.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane:

"It was a tough game but we expected that. It was a good one for us, we'll go into the play-offs with some momentum.

"At half-time I explained to the players how we could be better but they knew, they're an honest group, We deserved to win that game."

Warrington coach Tony Smith:

"It's disappointing but it was a great game, a game of two halves,

"I thought we completely dominated the first half - I thought their try came against the run of play. In the second half we gifted them one or two and they found some energy but I'm really proud of my boys.

"They were very strong in the tackle but there were a couple of things that were costly."

Wigan Warriors: Bowen, Charnley, Gelling, Sarginson, Burgess, Green, Smith, Flower, McIlorum, Crosby, Tomkins, L. Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: Clubb for Flower (30), Powell for McIlorum (25), Pettybourne for Crosby (33), Bateman for L. Farrell (47).

Sin Bin: Pettybourne (56).

Warrington Wolves: Russell, J. Monaghan, Ratchford, C. Bridge, R. Evans, O'Brien, Myler, Hill, M. Monaghan, Asotasi, Laithwaite, Waterhouse, Harrison.

Replacements: Currie for Hill (37). Higham for M. Monaghan (33), Wood for Asotasi (23). England for Harrison (33).

Sin Bin: Wood (56).

Att: 15,656

Ref: Phil Bentham (RFL).