Barrow Raiders: Paul Crarey replaces Goulding as head coach

Crarey previously coached Barrow between 2005 and 2007

Barrow Raiders have re-appointed Paul Crarey as head coach following the departure of Bobbie Goulding at the end of the 2014 season.

Crarey, who also played for the club during the late 1980s and early 1990s, spent two years as head coach between 2005 and 2007.

The Cumbrian side were relegated from the Championship last season.

"We're sure he has always been the right man for the job," the club statement said.