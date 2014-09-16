St Helens prop Alex Walmsley handed one-match suspension

Alex Walmsley has become a first-team regular since joining St Helens from Batley

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley will miss Friday's play-off fixture with Castleford after being handed a one-match ban by the Rugby Football League.

The 24-year-old was dismissed for a high tackle on Luke Robinson during the first half of Saints' 17-16 defeat by Huddersfield on Friday.

Walmsley was charged with making a Grade C shoulder charge, which carried a maximum suspension of three matches.

But that was downgraded to a Grade B high tackle at a disciplinary hearing.

The outcome means Walmsley will be available to play again for Saints this season.

Even if they are defeated by Castleford at Langtree Park on Friday, the League Leaders' Shield winners will not be eliminated from the play-offs and will get another chance to reach the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 11 October.