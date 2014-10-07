Catalan Dragons: Michael Monaghan named assistant coach

Michael Monaghan won the Challenge Cup on three occasions with Warrington

Catalan Dragons have named former Warrington Wolves joint-captain Michael Monaghan as assistant coach to Laurent Frayssinous on a two-year deal.

Monaghan, 34, had turned down a post at North Wales Crusaders following his final appearance for the Wolves against Wigan in the Super League play-offs.

The former Manly and Canberra hooker joined Warrington in 2008.

"I'm extremely excited to begin my coaching career at Catalan Dragons," said the Australian.

"It's a club with amazing potential and I look forward to working closely with Laurent and the rest of the coaching staff to make the Dragons' 10th season its best yet.

Monaghan's pedigree Michael Monaghan won three Challenge Cups with Warrington, after 126 NRL appearances during spells with the Raiders and Sea Eagles.

"I'm thankful to Laurent and the club for giving me this opportunity and relish the chance to work with such a talented playing roster."

Les Dracs' defeat by St Helens in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs ended their season, and also ended the tenure of David Waite, who is returning to his native Australia after two years on Frayssinous' staff.

"I'm delighted to welcome Michael in the Catalans Dragons coaching staff next season," Frayssinous said. "He will bring us his experience at the best level and his leadership qualities he had as a player."