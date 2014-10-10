Leeds Rhinos: Gary Hetherington fined for 'witch-hunt' comment
-
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has been fined £1,000 by an independent operational rules tribunal.
Hetherington was charged with improper conduct by the Rugby Football League after he called an investigation into claims full-back Zak Hardaker used homophobic language a "witch-hunt".
The investigation into the England international was dropped.
Hetherington has 14 days to appeal against the tribunal's decision.