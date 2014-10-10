Leeds Rhinos: Gary Hetherington fined for 'witch-hunt' comment

Kevin Sinfield and Gary Hetherington
In August, Hetherington (right) saw the Rhinos lift the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1999

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has been fined £1,000 by an independent operational rules tribunal.

Hetherington was charged with improper conduct by the Rugby Football League after he called an investigation into claims full-back Zak Hardaker used homophobic language a "witch-hunt".

The investigation into the England international was dropped.

Hetherington has 14 days to appeal against the tribunal's decision.

