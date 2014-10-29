Whitehaven: Ex-Wigan pair Thomas & James Coyle join Haven

Thomas Coyle was man-of-the-match as Hunslet won the 2014 Championship One play-off final

Championship Whitehaven have signed half-back pair Thomas and James Coyle on one-year player-coach contracts.

Both brothers started their careers in the Wigan Warriors academy, before dropping below Super League level.

Last season, 26-year-old Thomas was part of Hunslet Hawks' Championship One promotion-winning squad, while James, 28, was unattached having spent 2013 with Haven's archrivals Workington.

They become the first additions since in September.

Deakin coached both Coyles during his spell at Oldham between 2006 and 2008, leading the club to the 2007 National League Two Grand Final.

When James made his Wigan debut in 2005, it took the Coyle family to three generations of scrum-half for the Cherry and Whites, following in the footsteps of Bernard and Bernard Jnr.