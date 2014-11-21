Ben Flower: Wigan Warriors fine prop for Lance Hohaia punch

Wigan have found Ben Flower guilty of gross misconduct after he was sent off in the Super League Grand Final for punching St Helens rival Lance Hohaia.

Flower, 27, has been fined 50% of his wages for six months, of which three months is suspended in view of his previous record.

The prop will also undergo a community rehabilitation programme.

Flower has already been handed a six-month ban - the longest in Super League history - by the Rugby Football League.

The Wales international will miss 10 league matches and the World Club Series contest against Brisbane Broncos.

"Ben's action was totally unacceptable in rugby league but was out of character and one for which he is deeply remorseful," Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan said.

"It is our judgement that we should not dismiss him but should punish him financially and then support him through what will be a difficult rehabilitation period and a difficult return to playing.

"Our rugby general manager, Kris Radlinski, along with head coach Shaun Wane and player welfare manager Mick Farrell, will now finalise the rehabilitation plan for Ben."

Flower had previously expressed his regret and remorse for the act, which occurred at the start of October's Grand Final, which Wigan lost to rivals St Helens.

"I fully accept this decision taken by Wigan," Flower said.

"I deeply regret my actions and I am grateful for the support that my club has given me throughout this process

"It is a relief to reach closure on the incident and I hope to move forward now and rebuild the trust of my club, team-mates and the Wigan fans."