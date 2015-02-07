Super League: Warrington Wolves 22-8 Salford Red Devils

Stefan Ratchford scored 25 tries in 78 Super League games in his five seasons with Salford

Warrington (12) 22 Tries: Myler, Higham, Atkins, Evans Goals: Ratchford 3 Salford (0) 8 Tries: Jones-Bishop 2

Warrington ran in four tries as they began the new Super League season with a local derby win over Salford.

It took 27 minutes for Wire to break the deadlock before Stefan Ratchford set up Richie Myler's opening try.

Mickey Higham then dived over from close range, Ratchford also converting that one for a 12-0 half-time lead.

Ryan Atkins and Rhys Evans added tries for the home side after the break, while Ben Jones-Bishop twice crossed for the visitors.

Man of the match Ratchford, switched to full-back to cover for the injured Matty Russell, also saved two tries with superb tackles apart from setting up the first try for his old Salford team-mate Myler.

But he failed with the last of his four kicks at goal. And neither of Salford's two conversion attempts, the second of them from another of the visitors' four debutants, Michael Dobson, were successful.

Debutants at the Halliwell Jones Salford had four men - Ben Jones-Bishop, Michael Dobson, Cory Paterson and Scott Taylor - making their debut. Two of Warrington's new boys started, Ashton Sims and 2014 Man of Steel Daryl Clark. Ex-St Helens half-back Gary Wheeler appeared off the bench, while Kevin Penny, in his second spell with Wire, was given a first Super League game in nine months.

Warrington, who had new Fijian prop Ashton Sims making his debut, were already two tries to the good when Salford had forward Adam Walne sin-binned before the break.

The home side then had fellow forward Ben Westwood yellow-carded for flattening Walne with a high tackle 10 minutes into the second half.

But the Wolves were still down to 12 men when Atkins bagged their third try from stand-off Gareth O'Brien's neat grubber kick to stretch the advantage to 18-0 with Ratchford's third conversion.

Warrington finally conceded their first try when Jones-Bishop collected Dobson's long pass to go over in the corner just before the hour.

But Wire brought on Gary Wheeler for his debut off the bench, sealing victory 10 minutes from time when Evans went over in the corner from centre Joel Monaghan's pass.

Salford made the scoreline more respectable with Jones-Bishop's second try two minutes from time.

Warrington coach Tony Smith:

"Salford gave it a real dig and were targeting us. They are under pressure from their chairman from the first game.

"We took time to break them down but then scored some classy tries and looked the better side. We were a bit loose with the ball at the start of the second half but we are going to be a hard team to beat.

"Ashton Sims stood up when it was needed and held his cool when they baited and targeted him. It's tougher to hold your cool in those circumstances and I was delighted with his contribution."

Salford coach Iestyn Harris:

"Warrington are an exceptionally good side and we needed to have belief. We created six or seven clear cut chances but didn't take any of them.

"Defensively we were very sitting for large parts of the game but clocked off and you can't do that.

"Adam Walne nearly scored a try and, if we had scored, then it would have given us belief. We also lacked discipline at times."

Warrington: Ratchford; Evans, Monaghan, Atkins, Penny; O'Brien, Myler; Hill, Clark, Sims, Currie, Laithwaite, Westwood.

Replacements: Harrison, Higham, Asotasi, Wheeler.

Sin Bin: Westwood (50).

Salford: Evalds; Jones-Bishop, J Griffin, Caton-Brown, Johnson; Chase, Fages; Taylor, Lee, Hock, Hansen, Hauraki, Paterson.

Replacements: Dobson, Morley, D Griffin, Walne.

Sin Bin: Walne (38).

Attendance: 11,864.

Referee: Richard Silverwood (RFL).