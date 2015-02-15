Super League: Wakefield Wildcats 44-24 Hull KR

Riley's hat-trick helped Wakefield to a second straight Super League victory

Wakefield Trinity (16) 44 Tries: Ashurst, Miller 3, Kirmond, Riley 3 Goals: Hall 6 Hull KR (12) 24 Tries: Kelly, McCarthy, Sio, Bailey Goals: Mantellato 4

Winger Chris Riley ran in a second-half hat-trick as Wakefield Trinity Wildcats beat Hull KR 44-24 to make it two wins from two games in Super League.

Half-back Jacob Miller's brace and a Matty Ashurst score gave Trinity a first-half lead, with Albert Kelly and Tyrone McCarthy tries in reply.

Danny Kirmond crossed, Riley grabbed a treble and Miller also grabbed his third in a fine Trinity second half.

Ken Sio and Ryan Bailey scores were in vain as Rovers slipped to defeat.

James Webster's Wildcats were tipped to struggle in Super League this season, but have won both their games so far with 12 tries scored.

Rovers made a flying start against Leeds last week before sliding to defeat and made a similar start here, leading through import Kelly's third try of the season, who recollected his own high kick after Wakefield dithered.

Happy reunion for Craig Hall Craig Hall spent three years at Hull KR following his move from neighbours Hull FC, but left for Trinity this winter. He kicked six goals as the Wildcats triumphed.

Trinity responded rapidly, Paul McShane's grubber dotted down by Matty Ashurst on his return after injury but the see-saw nature of the game produced another Rovers score when McCarthy found his way over after Ken Sio's break.

Playmaker Jacob Miller, formerly of Rovers rivals Hull FC, then grabbed a quickfire brace to give Wakefield a half-time lead.

Wakefield extended their advantage early in the second half when captain Kirmond roared through for his first try of the season.

Sio crossed after a fluid move but again Wakefield edged clear when a slick move put winger Riley in at the corner, and the Reece Lyne-to-Riley combination was successful again for tries six and seven.

Bailey burrowed over from close in for a debut try to give the Robins a late consolation in their second defeat in as many matches before Miller's third just before the hooter.

Wakefield head coach James Webster:

"I thought we kept inviting them back into the game. The game was in the balance with 15 minutes to go but I honestly thought, if we had put our foot on the pedal from the start, we could have blown them away.

"Chris Riley is a great player. We were really lucky to be able to get him. I was really surprised Warrington allowed him to come on loan. He's been fantastic for us.

"There is still a lot of improvement in us but we've got some players that can score us some points. We've got a week off now, which is good because we've picked up a couple of knocks. We won't get ahead of ourselves but we've improved and I am very happy."

Hull KR head coach Chris Chester:

"I'm extremely disappointed. I don't think Wakefield had to work hard for their tries.

"We made far too many errors with the ball and that's not acceptable. We weren't good enough. Wakefield well deserved the win.

"We need to stick together and work hard in training, There are no quick fixes. We've a lot of problems to fix up because we were a long way off."

Wakefield Wildcats: Hall, Riley, Collis, Lyne, Owen; Miller, T. Smith; D. Smith, McShane, Scruton, Kirmond, Ashurst, Washbrook.

Replacements: Godinet, Lauitiiti, Anderson, Paea.

Hull KR: Cockayne, Mantellato, Salter, Goulding, Sio; Campese, Kelly; Walker, Carlile, Allgood, McCarthy, Horne, Burke.

Replacements: Blair, Green, Bailey, Boudebza.

Attendance: 5,320

Referee: Tim Roby (RFL)