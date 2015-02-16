Joe Arundel: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats sign Hull FC centre

Joe Arundel played 12 times for Bradford Bulls last season

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Hull FC centre Joe Arundel on a deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Black and Whites from Castleford in 2012 and made 16 Super League appearances for them.

He spent time on loan at Bradford Bulls last season, playing 12 games.

"His experience enables us to strengthen a position we've been looking for more competition in all pre-season," Wildcats head coach James Webster said.

Wakefield have won both games in Super League so far this season and are currently third in the table.