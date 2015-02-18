The Super League Show takes a look back at when Hull KR beat Widnes Vikings in the National League One Grand Final to get promoted back to the top flight in 2006.

The Robins, featuring current Wakefield coach James Webster, winger Ben Cockayne and half-back Scott Murrell among their personnel, beat the Vikings 29-16 to end a 12-year spell outside of the top tier.

