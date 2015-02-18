Tommy Makinson: St Helens winger signs new four-year deal

Tommy Makinson scored the game-winning try for Saints in last year's Grand Final victory over Wigan

Winger Tommy Makinson has signed a new four-year contract with Super League champions St Helens.

The 23-year-old has 69 tries in 104 matches for the club, as well as kicking 79 goals, and scored in last season's Grand Final win over Wigan.

Makinson said: "I've already had a great four seasons with the first team at my boyhood club.

"It's a thrill to know that I'll now be part of it for the foreseeable future. It's a great time to be at St Helens."

Makinson, who made his St Helens debut against Salford in February 2011, was named in the 2014 Dream Team.

Media playback is not supported on this device Super League try of the week: Tommy Makinson scores for St Helens

His new deal will see him remain with the club until the end of the 2018 season.

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: "Tommy has proven himself as a natural and sometimes unnatural try-scorer for the Saints.

"He's one of our many academy-trained players in what is a very young and exciting first-team squad.

"It will only improve further this season and in the seasons ahead.

"It's more than satisfying to lock him in for four years and I'm sure he's going to share in more success with his team-mates."