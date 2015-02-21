World Club Series: Wigan Warriors 12-14 Brisbane Broncos

George Williams' kick set up Wigan's try for Liam Farrell

World Club Series Wigan Warriors (6) 12 Tries: L Farrell, Burgess Goals: Smith 2 Brisbane Broncos (6) 14 Tries: McCullough, Maranta Goals: Parker 3

Corey Parker's penalty in golden point extra time secured Brisbane victory over Wigan in the World Club Series.

Wigan winger Joe Burgess scored a stunning length-of-the-field try in the last minute of normal time to help take the contest to extra time.

But Parker's third kick of the night settled the outcome to earn Australia's second win of the three-game series.

Broncos' tries came from Andrew McCullough and Lachlan Maranta, either side of a converted Liam Farrell score.

Following on from Warrington's 18-12 defeat by St George Illawarra on Friday, Wigan made an impressive start in front of a DW Stadium crowd of 20,842, which will be the biggest of the series that ends with Super League champions St Helens taking on National Rugby League premiers South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday.

But, after going right to the Brisbane line on their first set of six, Wigan were stunned by the concession of the softest of tries in only the seventh minute.

Wigan's World Club Challenge successes Wigan won the old World Club Challenge three times in their glory days. In 1987, they beat Manly 8-2 at Central Park. They won again in 1991, beating Penrith Panthers 21-4 at Anfield. They then completed their hat-trick of victories when they won in Brisbane, beating the Broncos 20-14 in 1994.

Burgess spilled the ball in the tackle a yard out, allowing McCullough the chance to dive over, Parker adding the extras.

Burgess nearly atoned when he caught Matty Smith's kick in full flight as he crossed the line, only for referee Phil Bentham to rule that he had been held up in the tackle.

Wigan did finally level on 25 minutes when Farrell latched onto a penetrative George Williams kick, with Bentham's award of the try confirmed by the video referee before Smith was allowed to add the two points.

Having turned round 6-6 at the break, Wigan had chances in the early exchanges of the second half. But, on 56 minutes, they were taken apart by a slick move down the line as the speed of the Brisbane passing sequence freed winger Maranta to go in at the left corner.

Parker failed with the touchline conversion, but he was handed another chance when John Bateman was penalised and this time the Broncos loose forward slotted the goal to give his side a six-point cushion, with just 12 minutes left.

It looked as if the NRL side would hold out but Burgess had other ideas, going on a lung-bursting dash down the left touchline and exchanging passes with Williams before going in at the left corner, at which point Smith kept his nerve to take the game into golden point territory.

But, after two failed drop-goal attempts by the Broncos and one at the other end from Smith, Bentham upset the Wigan fans by awarding a penalty right in front of the sticks.

Anthony Gelling charged down Parker's first attempt, earning himself a yellow card. But when Parker had another go, he made no mistake.

Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane:

"We've only got ourselves to blame. We made some poor decisions and our completion rate was poor.

"But I was still proud of the way we defended. It took some juice out of us and, if you're up against a quality side like that, you're going to get burned."

On Anthony Gelling's extra-time charge down: "He does the weirdest things in training. He just wants to win badly. If there's one person going to do something stupid like that, it would be him."

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett:

"Was it a penalty? The referee gave it. It was a big call. And I'm glad it went our way.

"The crowd will go away remembering what happened at the end, but this was no exhibition game. Both sides gave it their all.

"The ground was sold out and that's the best endorsement for what we've done. The crowd were wonderful and really got behind their team."

Wigan: Bowen; Charnley, Gelling, Sarginson, Burgess; Williams, Smith; Crosby, McIlorum, Sutton, J. Tomkins, L. Farrell, Bateman.

Replacements: Clubb, Tautai, L. Tomkins, Patrick.

Brisbane: Kahu; Vidot, Whitchurch, Hodges, Maranta; Milford, Hunt; McGuire, McCullough, Blair, Glenn, Thaiday, Parker.

Replacements: Dodds, Gavet, Ofahengaue, Nikorima.

Att: 20,842

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL)

Wigan wing Josh Charnley had little opportunity to show off his finishing skills against Brisbane

Wigan were beaten by Corey Parker's penalty in golden point extra time