Steve Michaels: Hull FC centre implicated in drug scandal

Steve Michaels joined Hull FC from the Gold Coast Titans in September 2014

Hull FC centre Steve Michaels has been implicated with the ongoing drug scandal at his former club - National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans.

Five Titans players are suspended over allegations of supplying or possessing cocaine, and served with court notices.

Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission have an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old based abroad on 10 counts of supplying dangerous substances.

Michaels, 28, joined Hull from the Titans at the start of the 2015 season.

"We are dealing with this matter in house and are currently trying to find out what the facts are," Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson told the Hull Daily Mail.

"Until we know any more, at this point we will not be making any further comment on the matter."

The QCCC said the warrant would be executed on Michaels' return to Australia.

His former team-mate Ashley Harrison, 33, has already been charged with two counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Hull handed Michaels, who also played for Brisbane Broncos during his NRL career, his Super League debut against Warrington on 13 February.

New South Wales and Australia back-rower Greg Bird is one of 10 players to be implicated in the supply or possession of substances, although the QCCC said "it does not expect to make any further arrests of current or former sportspeople" in ongoing investigations.