Super League Show pundit John Kear says Warrington winger Kevin Penny is beginning to show the quality his early promise suggested.

The 27-year-old, who rejoined the Wolves for a second stint in 2014, enjoyed an explosive debut season in 2007 to earn a place in the Super League Dream Team, but failed to establish a regular place and left in 2010.

Spells at Widnes, London and Wakefield, where he worked with Kear, followed before a move to Championship club Swinton saw Penny rediscover his best form.

This season, Penny has been back in the Warrington team, and his try in the round five win against Leeds was a classic example of his abilities.

