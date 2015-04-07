Vincent Duport: Catalans Dragons centre out for season

Vincent Duport had scored three tries in six games before the injury ended his season prematurely

Catalans Dragons centre Vincent Duport has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2015 Super League season with a shoulder injury.

The France international, 27, ruptured a tendon in the joint and now requires surgery on the problem he picked up in the defeat by Hull FC last month.

Duport had scored three tries in six appearances for the Dragons this term.

"The news is a hugely disappointing blow for the player and the whole team," said coach Laurent Frayssinous.

"Vincent has already come back from big injuries in the past and I'm sure he will bounce back stronger. He is a key member in the team that has to support him."