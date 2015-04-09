Adrian Morley: Jamie Peacock battle 'special' for old team-mates

Adrian Morley (r) captain Warrington to victory over Jamie Peacock's Leeds in the 2012 Challenge Cup final

Salford Red Devils prop Adrian Morley says facing his former team-mate Jamie Peacock for potentially the final time will be a "special" moment.

Morley, 37, is expected to feature against the retiring Peacock's Leeds in Sunday's home Super League fixture.

The pair were international team-mates, and also teamed up for Bradford Bulls in their 2005 Grand Final victory.

"It's more special going up against Jamie than Leeds actually," Morley told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Salford-born forward Morley began his career at Leeds, for whom he played until his 2000 move to National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters.

In the following decade, the Rhinos developed a new crop of players in captain Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow to become one of the summer era's elite outfits.

Adrian Morley and Jamie Peacock played together for both England and Great Britain

However, the prospect of the current league leaders visiting a side coached by another former Rhinos great in Iestyn Harris holds no fear for the Red Devils, especially given the recent scalps of Wigan, Huddersfield and Widnes.

"As for the emotional ties, it's 15 years since I played for the club so that ship has probably sailed," Morley added.

"Leeds are one of the favourites for the title so it'll be tough but we're at home where we have a really good record - I think it's nine wins out of the last 11.

"There's a few busted players, a few suspended [Rangi Chase and Weller Hauraki] but whatever team we put out, we can hopefully be competitive."