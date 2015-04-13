Super League: Wigan Warriors not playing well - Shaun Wane

Wigan have now won three of their last four games in Super League

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane does not think his side are playing well despite sitting third in Super League with a 100% home record.

Last year's losing Grand Finalists ran in eight tries as they beat Catalans 34-0 at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

"We're not playing well," Wane told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Today was a good performance, and I thought we managed to game well, but we're not playing anywhere near to the standard I know we can."

The 50-year-old added: "I'm not saying that in an arrogant way, I genuinely believe that we can play a lot better than we are doing.

"I was very, very impressed with what we did today. We were very professional.

"I don't give praise out that much to the players, but I've just given them lots as it was a really good, professional win."

Wigan are yet to win on their travels so far this season, picking up their only point on the road in the opening day draw at Widnes, but have won all five of their home league games.

Wane has also revealed that Wales forward Ben Flower - who was sent off in the Grand Final for punching St Helens' Lance Hohaia - will return from his six-month ban to be in his squad for the game against Warrington on Thursday.

"I want Ben to play and he will be playing on Thursday," he added. "If there's a middle that's not up to standard then he's going to miss out."