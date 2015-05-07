BBC Sport - Super League: Leeds Rhinos Brian McDermott does fifty press-ups

Press-up pain as kids rise to challenge

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott is coaching children at Leeds Grammar School and is unimpressed by their skills during a passing drill.

The former Great Britain international sets a challenge to complete fifty passes as an incentive, but he loses the bet and ends up doing fifty press-ups.

You can see every try from every round of the Super League on the Super League Show which is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Top Stories