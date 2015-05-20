James Greenwood: Hull KR sign Wigan Warriors prop on loan
Hull KR have signed Wigan Warriors prop James Greenwood on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old spent time on loan at Salford Red Devils earlier this season, scoring one try in two appearances.
Coach Chris Chester said: "James has come through a very good system at Wigan and he's highly rated within the club and the game.
"He's a tough young kid who will bring a real physical presence out on the field."