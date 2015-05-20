James Greenwood: Hull KR sign Wigan Warriors prop on loan

James Greenwood spent last season on loan at London Broncos

Hull KR have signed Wigan Warriors prop James Greenwood on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent time on loan at Salford Red Devils earlier this season, scoring one try in two appearances.

Coach Chris Chester said: "James has come through a very good system at Wigan and he's highly rated within the club and the game.

"He's a tough young kid who will bring a real physical presence out on the field."