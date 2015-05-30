Super League: Hull FC 46-20 Hull KR

Hull winger Fetuli Talanoa scored a try in the first half, then two more after the break at St James' Park

First Utility Super League Hull FC (22) 46 Tries: Talanoa 3, Yeaman 2, Ellis, Minichiello, Rankin Goals: Sneyd 7 Hull KR (12) 20 Tries: Mantellato 2, Dixon 2 Goals: Mantellato 2

Fetuli Talanoa's hat-trick helped Hull FC exact Magic Weekend revenge on city rivals Hull KR with a thumping derby victory at St James' Park.

Eight tries, including winger Talanoa's treble and a double for centre Kirk Yeaman, secured just a second Hull win in seven Magic Weekend derby meetings.

Rovers, who won 20-6 at the KC Stadium last month, failed to contain the Hull pack but did score four tries.

Josh Mantellato and Kieran Dixon both scored twice for Chris Chester's side.

Hull FC back on the up again Hull FC have won seven games out of nine since losing 20-6 at home to Hull KR in the first derby of the 2015 season at the beginning of April.

Hull coach Lee Radford has been under pressure at times this season but a successful May, with four wins from five, has lifted spirits.

Built on their dominant pack, Hull were all over Rovers, with Marc Sneyd's kicking a consistent thorn in the side.

His first dink to the left corner was gathered by Yeaman, who dotted down for his 150th try for the club and, although a slick move to the left saw Mantellato level, it was only a temporary reprieve.

Talanoa finished a right-to-left move for Hull's second score, then Gareth Ellis was too powerful from close in from Danny Houghton's quick dummy-half pass.

Hull FC full-back Jordan Rankin scored the sixth of his side's eight tries in the Humberside derby win on Tyneside

Dixon's 85-metre interception kept up Rovers' spirits but Mark Minichello was too much for a wilting Robins line.

Liam Watts's hack-and-go then created the position for Talanoa's second, again down Rovers' right.

Jordan Rankin showed his pace to cross, on the back of a scything run through the line by Leon Pryce, before Rovers broke away through Ken Sio, who sucked in Tom Lineham then fed to Dixon on the inside to touch down.

Mantellato scored again to set Hull nerves jangling, but normal service was resumed when Talanoa took a scoring pass from the impressive Houghton and Yeaman's second proved the hammer blow.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was a dominant performance. We were playing against some quality opposition and to get the result in the manner we got it was really pleasing.

"The players were stinging from the last time we played them and physically we really dominated them. When we have our strongest side on the field we look a team.

"It was a fantastic occasion and really surreal to watch. When we play each other at home there's a lot of hatred in the stands.

"You had that here, with the hatred at either end but lots of love from the drunk neutrals in the middle!"

Hull KR coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I thought we'd made good strides in the last few weeks defensively but we weren't at the races today.

"It's not been a great day. We got dominated by a good Hull FC side for 80 minutes.

"We lacked intensity and aggression and that's not been us for the last few weeks.

"Hull seemed to get their noses through the line at every opportunity and we struggled to contain them."

Hull FC: Rankin; Lineham, Sa, Yeaman, Talanoa; Pryce, Sneyd; Paea, Houghton, Watts, Ellis, Minichiello, Westerman.

Replacements: Paleaaesina, Green, Whiting.

Not used: Abdull.

Hull KR: Cockayne; Dixon, Sio, Welham, Mantellato; Campese, Blair; Puletua, Boudebza, Green, Larroyer, Ollett, McCarthy.

Replacements: Greenwood, Donaldson, Cox, Esslemont.

Attendance: 40,871.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).