Super League: Leeds Rhinos 12-27 Wigan Warriors

Wigan full-back Matty Bowen scored his first two tries of the season at St James' Park

First Utility Super League Leeds (12) 12 Tries: Cuthbertson, Moon Goals: Sinfield 2 Wigan (14) 27 Tries: Bowen 2, Sarginson, Williams, Burgess Goals: Smith 3 Drop-goals: Smith

Wigan climbed to second in Super League after a well deserved Magic Weekend win over leaders Leeds at St James' Park.

Dan Sarginson opened the scoring for Wigan before Leeds responded with tries from Adam Cuthbertson and Joel Moon.

George Williams broke through to go over in the corner before Wigan's Joe Burgess side-stepped his way to the try line.

Matty Bowen ran 80 metres to touch down for Wigan and added another second-half try, capped by Matty Smith's drop goal.

Wigan rediscover top form Leeds ran in five tries when they won 26-14 in this season's first meeting with Wigan at Headingley in March. Shaun Wane's side were coming off the back of conceding nine tries in last weekend's 58-16 loss at Catalans.

On a day when 40,871 supporters witnessed the first day of Magic Weekend rugby on Tyneside, the day's third game was the pick, living up to the hype.

In the end, Shaun Wane's Wigan side held out to win after a thrilling battle, ending a two-game losing run.

They went ahead when England centre Sarginson collected a loose ball to touch down, but Leeds retaliated through Cuthbertson, who powered over, before Moon scored.

Super League's top try scorer Joe Burgess claimed his 16th of the season at St James' Park

Williams and Burgess showed electric pace to leave the Rhinos trailing 14-12 at half time.

A long-range try from Australian full-back Bowen, who had helped set up Burgess's try, extended the Warriors' lead.

And he added another late on - capitalising on Rob Burrow's mistake - before Smith, who also kicked three goals, kicked the extras.

Leeds head coach Brian McDermott:

"We lost the game because we missed too many tackles. Wigan broke our line and poked too many holes in us.

"We dug in and had a crack. Zak Hardaker has played some fantastic stuff and is getting smarter defensively. I would have him somewhere in the England team.

"Wigan have been on a rollercoaster but were good today."

Wigan head coach Shaun Wane:

"It was a great response after last week's defeat. We bounced back well and people saw the real Wigan.

"Leeds are an outstanding team but when our backs were against the wall, we showed desire and courage - we deserved to win.

"Matt Bowen was fantastic. It is the first time I have been at St James's Park and, for over 40,000 to watch my young kids do that to a great team is outstanding."

Leeds: Hardaker; Handley, Watkins, Moon, Hall; Sinfield, McGuire; Cuthbertson, Aiton, Peacock, S Ward, Delaney, Ablett.

Replacements: Burrow, Jones-Buchanan, Achurch, Singleton.

Wigan: Bowen; Charnley, J Tomkins, Sarginson, Burgess; Williams, Smith; Crosby, McIlorum, Mossop, Bateman, Patrick, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: Flower, Tautai, C Farrell.

Not used: Sutton.

Attendance: 40,871.

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL).