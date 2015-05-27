Tony Clubb: Wigan Warriors prop signs new contract

Tony Clubb joined Wigan from London Broncos at the start of the 2014 season

Wigan Warriors prop Tony Clubb has signed a new four-year contract with the Super League side.

Clubb, capped four times by England, has played 37 games for the Warriors since joining from London Broncos.

"I've loved every second here at Wigan and my family enjoy it up here too," the 27-year-old told the club website.

"Wigan and (head coach) Shaun Wane have done a lot for me and it's nice to hear some of the things said about me. I just want to repay that now."

Wane added: "I want all the players to be hungry and to want to continually improve and Tony is exactly that kind of person.

"He's made a lot of progress in his 18 months at the club and with the help of our coaching staff, he's only going to get better."